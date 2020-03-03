You'll be mad if you miss latest one-man show from Suggs when it comes to Lincolnshire

Get your tickets early to see Madness frontman Suggs perform his new show at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

See Suggs: A Life in The Realm of Madness at the venue on October 14.

Due to huge popular demand following his first tour-de-force, smash hit, sellout tour with My Life Story, Suggs is treading the boards again.

And if the first show was about how on earth he got there, Suggs: A Life In The Realm of Madness is about the surprises that awaited him when he did.

Constantly expecting that inevitable tap on the shoulder to hear ‘What are you doing here, sunshine?’ he asks how has he managed to get away with it for so long?

With help from Deano, his trusty pianist, Suggs tells his story in words and music with the help of some Madness classics.

For tickets, call 01522 519999 or click here.