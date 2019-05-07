Win! Tickets to Tina Turner tribute show

Tina Turner tribute show The Tina Turner Experience – Simply The Best is live in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

This fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s iconic performers with hits like Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High, Let’s Stay Together and more.

The show is on Friday, May 17 at 8pm, tickets are £21.50 and £19.50 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these was a huge hit for Tina Turner – a) Simply The Best, b) Simply The Worst, or c) Simply Red?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Tina Turner Experience competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, May 14 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk.

The editor’s decision is final.