Win! Tickets to The Masque of Red Death in Gainsborough

Rumpus Theatre Company comes to Gainsborough this month with Edgar Allen Poe's chiller The Masque of Red Death.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Prince Prospero and a handful of his nobility shut themselves away in a heavily fortified castle, to escape the terrible plague that is sweeping their land, known as the Red Death, which kills everyone and everything in its path.

Disdainfully indifferent to the sufferings of his people, the prince throws a lavish ball.

But as the masque reaches its orgiastic climax and the clock chimes midnight, a mysterious, uninvited guest is found in their midst, a guest that wreaks a terrifying revenge.

The play is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm.

Tickets are £13.50 and £11 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these characters is associated with death - a) The Mad Hatter, b) The Grim Reaper or c) The Town Crier?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Masque of Red Death competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, October 15 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.