Win! Tickets to the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough

The comedy club is back at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Presented by the award-winning Funhouse Comedy Club in association with Trinity Arts Centre, this rib-tickling evening will be headlined by Scott Bennett, one of the most highly-rated rising stars on the circuit, who has supported Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon on tour.

He will be joined on the bill by Brennan Reece, winner of English Comedian of the Year 2016, Jack Campbell and compere Barry Dodds.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, September 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell which hit TV comedy starred Rik Mayall and Ade Edmondson as Richie and Eddie - a) Top, b) Middle or c) Bottom?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put comedy club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, September 9 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website here.

The editor's decision is final.

SEE ALSO: Milton Jones to play Lincolnshire dates on new live tour.