Win! Tickets to the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Gainsborough soon with Laura Lexx and The Raymond & Mr TImpkins Review.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Laura Lexx is a stand-up who is happy to discuss anything, even delivering sarcasm and irony with a grin.

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue are the totally unique duo who create guitar and stylophone-driven rock anthems coupled with a plethora of props.

Completing the line-up are Che Burnley and MC Barry Dodds.

The show is on Thursday, June 13 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk, 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a popular comedy show a) Redadder, b)Blueadder or c) Blackadder?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put comedy club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, June 10 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk.

The editor’s decision is final.