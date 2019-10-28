Win! Tickets to the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough

The comedy club is back at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month with Irishman Martin Mor topping the bill

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Headliner Martin started out as a circus entertainer, before deciding to turn to stand-up.

Having supported Frankie Boyle, Jack Dee, Lee Evans, Jasper Carrot, Patrick Kielty, Johnny Vegas, Steve Coogan, and once Tina Turner on tour, he is one of the most popular and well-travelled comics on the circuit.

His fiery insults often directed at audience members, are accepted with laughter when delivered by this gentle giant of a man.

Support from Troy Hawke, who is Milo McCabe's latest creation and a man stuck in the wrong era.

A genuine tribute to the glorious thirties, this naive ‘chap’ has only recently been exposed to today's uncivilised apocalypse.

Completing the bill is Julian Lee, with his great thought provoking and controversial one-liners, and Anth Young with his blunt and endearing style.

Compere for the night will be the award-winning Barry Dodds.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, simply tell us which of these is a famous Irish comedian - a) Billy Connolly, b) Robin Williams or c) Ed Byrne?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put comedy club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, November 11 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.

READ MORE: Stephen K Amos brings his latest tour to Lincoln in the new year.