Win! Tickets to the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Topping the bill is Mandy Muden the only woman ever to combine comedy and magic on the UK comedy circuit with a string of mad, disastrous tricks and ridiculous jokes.

She has appeared on numerous TV programmes including, most recently, ITV's Britain’s Got Talent where she made it through to the semi-finals.

She has also appeared on Celebrity Come Dine With Me and The World’s Greatest Magic.

Also on the bill is Lukas Kirkby with his own intruiging take on life, and MC Barry Dodds.

There will also be a very special guest to open the night, who is a regular panelist on Mock The Week, but that is being kept secret until the night.

The show is on Thursday, October 10 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or online here.

Please note: The comedy is likely to contain strong language and is recommended for over-18s only.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a famous comedian - a) Lenny Henry, b) Trevor McDonald or c) Morgan Freeman?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put comedy club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, October 7 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.