Win! Tickets to Simon & Garfunkel tribute show in Gainsborough

The Sounds of Simon are live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month with their highly acclaimed show From The Sounds of Silence to the Rhythm of the Saints.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Now in its 12th year of touring, The Sounds of Simon has delighted theatre audiences up and down the UK with its note-perfect reproduction of the award-winning harmonies of the duo,

as well as the much-publicised friction between the two singers.

In all, the two- hour show covers all the hits released by Simon and Garfunkel and Paul Simon over the course of a 30-year period.

The famous are played on stage by Ben Bowden and Adam Ellis and the show is accompanied by archive footage of Simon and Garfunkel, allowing the stars to tell their own story.

The show is in Gainsborough on January 31.

Tickets are £15 and £14 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a famous Simon & Garfunkel song - a) Bridge Over Calm Water, b) Bridge Over Dirty Water or c) Bridge Over Troubled Water?

