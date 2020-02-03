Win! Tickets to see Women in Rock in Gainsborough

Celebrating rock's greatest female exponents, Women In Rock are live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Since exploding onto the live music scene in 2016, Women In Rock have been wowing audiences up and down the UK.

Having been invited twice to Europe to perform for Harley Davidson to audiences of up to 120 thousand in Prague and Portugal their show goes from strength to strength.

With songs made famous by the world's greatest female rock artists, costume changes and a full choreographed show, Women In Rock has something for everyone, from Joplin to Quatro, Turner to Cher, Blondie to Joan Jett.

The show is in Gainsborough on February 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us who is Blondie's lead singer - a) Debbie Tom, b) Debbie Dick or c) Debbie Harry?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Women In Rock competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, February 12 will win the prize.

