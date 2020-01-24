Win! Tickets to see TV man David Harper live in Gainsborough

Star of BBC shows Bargain Hunt, The Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Flog It and For What It’s Worth, David Harper brings his solo show Unexpected Tales to Trinity Arts Centre next week.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Join David for a host of funny behind-the-scenes anecdotes from TV, live auctions, exciting antique finds, huge profits, even bigger losses, as well as stories from celebrity TV appearances and historical journeys through time.

It’s all part of what makes this show like no other.

The show is very much audience led with involvement in the form of questions from the audience or questions and challenges from David throughout, as the talk develops.

As well as antiques shows, expect David to talk about the many other TV shows he has appeared on down the years, including The One Show, Celebrity Masterchef, Through The Keyhole, Countryfile, Celebrity Eggheads and The Heaven & Earth Show.

He is in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15.50 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a popular BBC daytime show about antiques hunting - a) Bargain Hunt, b) Bargain Bin or c) Bargain Basement?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put David Harper competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, January 29 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.