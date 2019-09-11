Win! Tickets to see Through The Decades with Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly in Gainsborough

The best of two rock & roll legends comes to Gainsborough this month with the hit tribute show Through The Decades with Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The two artists brought a unique Texas influence into their music and through their creative writing for both an individual sound was born.

Roy Orbison went on to write classic hits like Only the Lonely and Crying, while Buddy Holly, in his short career, showed his writing talents would of gone on to match any songwriter in the world, which earned him 13th place in Rolling Stone magazine's 100 Greatest Artists of all Time list.

The show stars Darren Page as Roy Orbison and Marc Robinson as Buddy Holly.

READ THIS: Arentha Franklin tribute show coming to Lincoln.

Darren’s secret love in music has always been Roy Orbison and his voice sits very comfortably in his vocal range.

Marc Robinson has played the part of Buddy Holly all over the world and all over Great Britain and performed in Buddy The Musical and numerous other shows,

Featuring hits like I Drove all Night, Mean Woman Blues, Pretty Woman, Heartbeat, Peggy Sue, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore and Raining in my Heart, this latest show is a night of huge hits from two of rock & roll's greatest names.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which woman Buddy Holly famously sang about - a) Peggy Sue, b) Siouxsie Sioux or c) Sue Perkins?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, September 17 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.