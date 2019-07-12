Win! Tickets to see The Who tribute band Who's Next in Gainsborough

Paying tribute to one of the greatest rock & roll bands of all time, Who's Next are live in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Expect to see Daltrey’s swinging microphone and gutsy vocals, Townshend’s trademark windmill guitar playing style. Entwistle’s ice cool virtuoso bass playing and Moon’s wildman antics, demolishing the drums like a man possessed.

Who’s Next wear period stage outfits and use authentic instruments to create the total The Who concert experience with all the biggest hits.

The show is on Saturday, June 27 at 7pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these was a famous rock opera by The Who – a) Steve, b) Martin or c) Tommy?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Who's Next competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, July 23 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.