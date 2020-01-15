Win! Tickets to see The Shirt Tail Stompers live in Gainsborough

Swing stars The Shirt Tail Stompers are bringing their foot-tapping live show to Trinity Arts Centre this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

One of the world's leading swing bands and London’s top vintage band, the Shirt Tail Stompers are firmly established at home and internationally playing Harlem swing and the hot jazz of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.

Featuring music from composers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Benny Goodman, their goal is to make this early form of pop music popular again.

Their highlights include appearing on the BBC Culture Show, playing the Royal Albert Hall late night Jazz, the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival and the National Theatre River stage.

They are in Gainsborough on Friday, January 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £15 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a famous jazz musician- a) Duke Ellington, b) King Ellington or c) Queen Ellington.

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Shirt Tail Stompers competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, January 21 will win the prize.

