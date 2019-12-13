Win! Tickets to see The City of Hull Band's Gainsborough Christmas concert

Slightly later than usual, The City of Hull Band (formerly the EYMS Band) returns to Gainsborough next week for it's annual Christmas concert.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

This year, the band is at Trinity Arts Centre after most of your Christmas shopping is done, the presents are wrapped and the sprouts are well on the way to being cooked.

And that means you can relax for a few hours and enjoy some classic festive tunes, carols to sing, spectacular soloists and jokes that aren’t from a cracker – although this annual festive favourite always is.

The concert is on Saturday, December 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £11 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a popular film starring Ewan McGregor about a brass band - a) Brassed On, b) Brassed Off, c) Brassed Maybe?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put City of Hull Band competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, December 18 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.

READ MORE: Jethro Tull star Ian Anderson to play Lincoln date on new tour.