Win! Tickets to see the City of Hull Band (formerly the EYMS Band) in Gainsborough

Different name, same great sound, the City of Hull Band is live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the concert.

The award-winning band will once again be playing on a Sunday afternoon, so swap Yorkshire puddings for the best of Yorkshire brass with a taste of some traditional tunes, modern masterpieces, soloists and perhaps something sweet to finish.

The show is on Sunday, June 16 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10 (£36 family of four) on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is brass instrument a) drum, b) trumpet or c) piano?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put City of Hull Band competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, June 11 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk.

The editor’s decision is final.

