Win! Tickets to see the Bootleg Shadows in Gainsborough

The Bootleg Shadows are live in Gainsborough next week.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Celebrating the world’s greatest instrumental group, the Bootleg Shadows’ show features the very best of The Shadows’ own hits and the success they enjoyed with Cliff Richard.

Relive hits like Apache, FBI, Wonderful Land, Foot Tapper, Atlantis, Kon-Tiki, Cavatina, Let Me Be The One, Move It and more.

You’ll be doing the famous Shadows ‘walk’ and wanting your own red Fender Stratocaster for weeks on end afterwards.

The show is on Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us who the famous lead member of The Shadows is– a) Hank Marvin, b) Hank Starvin or c) Weird Al Hankovic?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Bootleg Shadows competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, April 30 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.