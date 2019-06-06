Win! Tickets to see Small Island live from London at Trinity Arts

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this month with Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel Small Island.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Small Island embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury.

The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots

Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

Showing live from London as part of NT Live's 10th birthday celebrations, the screening is on Thursday, June 27 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15, £13 and £12.50 on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us which of these is a famous musician from Jamaica - a) Bob Fleming, b) Bob Marley or c) Spongebob Squarepants?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Small Island competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, June 24 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.