Win! Tickets to see screening of Billy Connolly live show

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly's live show The Sex Life of Bandages is being screened at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Hailed as the UK’s most influential comedian of all time, Billy Connolly is coming to cinemas with this brilliant show from his final stand-up tour.

Recorded in 2015, during the Australian leg, this whip smart routine is a riotous journey filled with outrageous tales and blistering observations of everyday absurdities.

Screening as a special one-night-only event, the Scottish star will also muse upon his career, life and legacy in a deeply personal interview filmed exclusively for cinema audiences.

The screening is on Friday. October 18 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which country is Billy Connolly from - a) Scotland, b) America or c) Wales?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Billy Connolly competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, October 15 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.