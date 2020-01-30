Win! Tickets to see Roy Chubby Brown at Trinity Arts Centre

Roy Chubby Brown is back in Gainsborough next week and he’s as naughty as ever.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

As ever, Chubby's choice of language and his politically incorrect jokes are all delivered with a cheeky grin and perfect comedy timing.

His trademark flying helmet and goggles, coupled with his coat of many patches, make him instantly recognisable as the man who put the 'F' in Alice, with his popular version of 'that' song.

A comedy legend, Chubby has been in showbusiness for 50 years and is still at the top of his game.

A master of his craft who guarantees a regular supply of new jokes every time you see him, if you're not easily offended, then gear up for another rollicking night of laughs.

He is in Gainsborough on Friday, February 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 01427 676655 or here.

Please note: This show is for over-18s only. If easily offended, please stay away.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of item of headgear does Roy Chubby Brown famously wear - a) top hat, b) cowboy hat or c) flying helmet and goggles?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Roy Chubby Brown competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, February 4 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.