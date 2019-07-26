Win! Tickets to see Queen tribute One Vision in Gainsborough

Paying tribute to Queen and the West End musical We Will Rock You, One Vision are live in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The show will feature all the of Queen's classic hits, many of them from We Will Rock You, including the title song of the West End show, We are the Champions, Under Pressure and One Vision.

The show is on Thursday, August 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody - a) Tom Cruise, b) Hugh Grant or c) Rami Malek?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put One Vision competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, August 12 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.