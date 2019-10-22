Win! Tickets to see NT Live screening of Hansard in Gainsborough

NT Live returns to Gainsborough next month with two-time Olivier Award winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings in Hansard.

It’s a summer’s morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana.

But all is not as blissful as it seems.

Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place.

As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.

A new play by Simon Wood, Hansard is a witty and devastating portrait of the governing class and is showing as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.

The screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, November 7 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, simply tell us what is the name of the chamber MPs sit in at Westminster - a) House of Cards, b) House of Pain or c) House of Commons?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put NT Live Hansard competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, November 4 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.

