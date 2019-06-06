Win! Tickets to see Leonard Cohen tribute in Gainsborough

Keith James is performing his concert The Songs of Leonard Cohen at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Enigmatic and sub textural, Leonard Cohen's music and songwriting befriended and influenced an entire generation.

In this show, Keith James will perform Cohen’s well known songs, including Famous Blue Raincoat, Sisters of Mercy, Suzanne and Hallelujah.

There will also be poems by Federico Garcia Lorca - said to be Cohen's greatest influence - that Keith has set to music.

The show is on Friday, June 21 at 8pm.

Tickets are £16 on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is famous track by Leonard Cohen - a) Hallelujah, b) Hey Jude, or c) Shout Out To My Ex.

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Friday, June 14 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.