Win! Tickets to see Jonny Awsum and Angela Barnes at the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough

Jonny Aysum and Angela Barnes will headline the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough in May.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Jonny Awsum who will be performing his special feel-good brand of musical comedy which has made him a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

Meanwhile, Angela Barnes’ TV credits include Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Russell Howard’s Good News.

The line-up is completed by Jon Pearson and MC Barry Dodds.

The show is on Thursday, May 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these was a legendary comedy duo a) Bonnie & Clyde, b) Hall & Oates or c) Morecambe & Wise?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Comedy Club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, May 7 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.