Win! Tickets to see James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this month with the award-winning comedy One Man, Two Guvnors.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the screening.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from Gavin & Stacey star James Corden, this hilarious West End and Broadwayhit returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.

Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from his fiancée’s dad.

But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who’s been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Holed up at The Cricketers’ Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be re-united with Rachel.

To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.

The screening is on Thursday, September 26 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

