Win! Tickets to see folk stars The Settlers live in Gainsborough

Stars of the 60s and 70s British folk scene The Settlers are back on tour and live in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Do you miss the real sound of the Seekers, Peter, Paul and Mary and The Springfields?

The Settlers, one of Britain’s favourite pop/folk groups from the 60’s and 70’s are now back, not a tribute, but the real thing.

If you remember the 70's TV show Follyfoot, its theme song The Lightning Tree was The Settlers' biggest hit.

When The Settlers disbanded in the early 80s, members Steve and Patty were the go-to backing vocalists for everyone from Johnny Cash to Don Everly and Lulu to Tom O’Connor.

But now they are back with a new album and a new live show.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, February 20.

Tickets are £17 and £15 on 01427 676655

