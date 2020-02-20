Win! Tickets to see comedy star Tom Binns live in Gainsborough

Star and co-writer of the BBC1 series Hospital People, comedian Tom Binns is live at Trinity Arts Centre this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Tom is an award-winning and critical acclaimed character comedian working the International comedy festivals and the UK circuit.

Widely regarded as three of the best headliners working in British comedy, Tom’s ventriloquist act, alter egos - hospital radio DJ Ivan Brackenbury and psychic Ian D Montfort - has won him more than 30 five star-reviews and many awards nationally and internationally.

Tom has been in BBC shows Alan Partridge, Lee and Herring, both the Friday Night and Saturday Night Armistice and Channel 4 shows The IT Crowd, Drifters and Eight out of Ten Cats do Countdown, as well as the films Going to Mecca and Eaten by Lions.

He is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm.

Tickets are £14 and £13 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a funny circus character - a) Lion tamer, b) Ringmaster or c) Clown?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Tom Binns competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, February 26 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.