Win! Tickets to see Bolshoi Live screening of Le Corsaire in Gainsborough

Bolshoi Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month with Le Corsaire screened live from Moscow.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

On the bazaar square of Andrinopolis, the Pacha is struck by the beauty of Medora and tries to buy her.

But the lovely young woman is not for sale.

As the transaction is about to come to a close, Medora is kidnapped by Conrad, a charming corsair who catches her eye.

The screening is on Sunday, November 17 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.



To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is an outfit worn by a ballerina - a) One-one, b) Tutu or c) Three-three?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Bolshoi Live competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, November 12 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.