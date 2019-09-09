Win! Tickets to see Billy Pearce live in Gainsborough

Comedy star Billy Pearce brings his new show Funny Guy to Trinity Arts Centre this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

A national treasure, and without doubt one of Britain’s most talented and best loved comedians and performers, Billy Pearce emerged from the fertile talent fields of Butlins in the mid 1980’s.

Since then, Billy, has won just about every comedy award going, including a British Comey Award, Solo Comedian of the Year, and Best Television Comedy Newcomer at the London Palladium.

He is at Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, September 20 at 8pm.

Tickets are £25 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which is these is a famous comedian - a) Ben Stokes, b) Ben Fogle or c) Ben Elton?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Billy Pearce competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, September 17 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website here.

The editor's decision is final.