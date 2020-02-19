Win! Tickets to see Abba tribute at Gainsborough.

Abba tribute act Abba Sensation is coming to Trinity Arts Centre this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Abba Sensation give you the chance to relive the golden heyday of the Swedish superstars in all their glory.

From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Abba Sensation perform all of Abba’s greatest hits.

The band have also included a couple of songs from Mamma Mia Here we go again and even speak Swedish in the show.

The show is at Trinity Arts on Friday, February 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £14 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us which country Abba are from - a) Sweden, b) USA or c) Germany?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Abba Sensation competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, February 25 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.