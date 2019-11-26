Win! Tickets to see A Christmas Carol: In Concert in Gainsborough

Modern-day balladeers Green Matthews are presenting a musical version of Charles Dickens' famous festive tale at Trinity Arts Centre next week.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

This unique retelling of Dickens’ heart-warming tale uses an array of traditional and modern instruments and authentic musical arrangements, taking the well-loved festive adventure back to its Victorian fireside roots.

Chris Green (voice, guitar, mandocello, piano), Sophie Matthews (voice, flute, English border bagpipes) and special guest Jude Rees (voice, oboe, melodeon) use a magical blend of new lyrics, traditional midwinter English folk tunes and carol melodies to illustrate the transformation of flinty-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge into the epitome of the Christmas spirit.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 (£12 members) on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us the name of Scrooge's long-suffering employee in A Christmas Carol - a) Bob Cratchit, b) Donald Duck or c) Mickey Mouse?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Santa show competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, December 3 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.