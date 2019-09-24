Win! Tickets to screening of Wise Children in Gainsborough

Multi-award-winning director Emma Rice's production of Angela Carter's novel Wise Children is being shown at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next weekend.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the screening.

A big, bawdy tangle of theatrical joy and heartbreak, Wise Children is a celebration of show business, family, forgiveness and hope, with a generous dash of Shakespeare, scandal and mischief, taking the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotion.

In Brixton, Nora and Dora Chance – twin chorus girls born and bred south of the river – are celebrating their 75th birthday.

Over the river in Chelsea, their father - and greatest actor of his generation – Melchior Hazard turns 100 on the same day. As does his twin brother Peregrine, if, in fact, he’s still alive.

And if, in truth, Melchior is their real father after all.

Filmed at York's Theatre Royal, the screening at Gainsborough is on Saturday. October 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

Please note: This screening is unsuitable for under-15s.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a specialist children's TV channel - a) Sky Sports News, b) CBBC or c) Dave?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Wise Children competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, September 30 will win the prize.

