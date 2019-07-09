Win! Tickets to screening of The Lehman Trilogy in Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this month as Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

On a September morning in 1844 a young Bavarian man stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world.

He is joined by his two brothers and an epic tale begins.

But, 163 years later, the firm they established – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

The screening is on Thursday, July 25 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online.

