Win! Tickets to screening of Kinky Boots in Gainsborough

A live recording of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots is being shown at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week as part of a national screening event.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

With songs from Grammy and Tony Award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots stars the original leading actors from the West End production, Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.

Inspired by true events, it tells the story of two people with nothing in common – or so they think.

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, the pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

The Gainsborough screening is on Sunday, February 9 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us which fairytale character famously wore boots - a) Horse, b) Cow or c) Puss?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Kinky Boots competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, February 5 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.