Win! Tickets to screening of Bolshoi Ballet's Swan Lake at Gainsborough

Bolshoi Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre this month with Tchaikovsky's masterpiece Swan Lake.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the screening.

Prince Siegfried is summoned by his parents to choose a bride.

However, he encounters a mysterious swan-woman by the lake, Odette, and is captivated by her

His vow of eternal love to her will have irreversible consequences.

The screening live from Moscow is on Sunday, February 23 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us which country is Moscow the capital of - a) Australia, b) USA or c) Russia?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Bolshoi Ballet competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, February 19 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.