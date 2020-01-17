Win! Tickets to screening of Bolshoi Ballet's Giselle in Gainsborough

The Bolshoi Ballet is beaming back into Trinity Arts Centre this month with its production of Giselle.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the screening.

The young peasant girl Giselle dies when she learns that the man she loves, Albrecht, has betrayed her.

Against her own will, she joins the Wilis, vengeful spirits of jilted brides who condemn Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion…

In this brand new production, renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to one of the oldest and greatest works of classical dance.

The screening is on Sunday, January 26 at 3pm

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or here.

