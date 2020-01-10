Win! Tickets to screening of 42nd Street from London's West End

Filmed at the famous Theatre Royal in the heart of London's West End, the hit musical 42nd Street is top-tapping its way on to the screen at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The show tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

However, fresh off the bus from small-town America Peggy is just another face in the chorus line on Broadway’s newest show.

But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she’s always dreamed of.

Complete with dazzling tap-dancing and show-stopping numbers and iconic songs like 42nd Street, We’re In The Money, Lullaby Of Broadway, Shuffle Off To Buffalo, Dames and I Only Have Eyes For You, the screening is on Saturday, January 18 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which type of dancing is the show 42nd Street most famous for - a) Tap, b) Sink or c) Cloth?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put 42nd Street competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, January 15 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.

