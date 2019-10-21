Win! Tickets to Rod Stewart tribute show in Gainsborough

The Rod Stewart Songbook comes to Gainsborough next month with a night of the superstar singer's biggest hits.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The show stars Pete McCall is whose vocal ability and attention to detail shine through in every way, from the opening number through to the last Rod Stewart song of the set.

Pete naturally sounds like Rod and no detail has been overlooked - even the white mic stand comes from the people who supply to Rod.

The show is on Friday, November 1 at 7.30pm and tickets are £18 and £163 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, simply tell us which girl Rod Stewart famously sang about - a) Maggie August, b) Maggie May or c) Maggie September?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Rod Stewart Songbook competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, October 28 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.

