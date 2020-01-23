Win! Tickets to One Night in Dublin in Gainsborough

Award-winning Irish band The Wild Murphys are turning Trinity Arts Centre into the Emerald Isle next month with their hit show One Night in Dublin.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

After a hugely successful 2019 UK Tour, One Night in Dublin is back out on the road in 2020 as The Wild Murphys when they set up their acclaimed Murphy’s Pub in Gainsborough, guaranteeing one glorious night of music by the likes of The Dubliners, Van Morrison, The Pogues, The Fureys, The Dropkick Murphys, Daniel O'Donnell and more.

In their own inimitable style, The Wild Murphys celebrate Irish classics with tracks including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

The show comes to Gainsborough on Sunday, February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 01427 676655 or here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a famous beer from Ireland - a) Fosters, b) Guinness or c) Carlsberg?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put One Night in Dublin competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, January 29 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.