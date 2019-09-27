Win! Tickets to NT Live screening of A Midsummer Night's Dream in Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month with A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Shakespeare's most popular comedy sees a feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play.

As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations - with hilarious, but dark consequences.

Live from the Bridge Theatre in London, the play stars Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) at Titania, Oliver Chris (Green Wing) as Oberon, David Moorst as Puck and Hammed Animashaun as Bottom.

The screening is on Thursday, October 17 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which Scottish king did Shakespeare famously write about - a) MacDonald, b) MacGregor or c) Macbeth?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Midsummer Night's Dream competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, October 14 will win the prize.

