Win! Tickets to Frank Sinatra tribute show in Gainsborough

Award-winning singer Robert Habermann stars as Ol' Blue Eyes in His Way - The Songs and Life of Frank Sinatra at Trinity Arts Centre this month.

From band singer with Tommy Dorsey, to 1940’s 'pop idol', - his fall from popularity in the late forties, swinging his way through the 1950’s, and recording some of 20th Century most popular songs and albums, - to starting his own record label "Reprise" and becoming a world icon. In this musical revue, Frank Sinatra's story is a remarkable one.

Robert sings many of Sinatra’s wonderful songs including Come Fly with Me, Fly Me To The Moon, Witchcraft, You Make Me Feel So Young, Strangers In The Night, My Way, New York New York and many more.

Discovered by legendary American singer Margaret Whiting, Robert Habermann was voted Best International Performer by the prestigious Manhattan Association of Cabarets of New York,(MAC) resulting in several major tours.

He was also the first major British singer to perform an entire concert celebrating Frank Sinatra's life, which he did for Sinatra’s 80th birthday at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall in 1995.

He is in Gainsborough on Friday, November 22 at 2pm.

Tickets are £14 (£12 for members) on 01427 676655 or online here.

Please note: This is a matinee show, starting at 2pm.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what was Frank Sinatra's nickname - a) Ol' Blue Eyes, b) Ol' Red Eyes or c) Ol' Cats Eyes?

