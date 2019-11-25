Win! Tickets to encore screening of The Winter's Tale in Gainsborough

Kenneth Branagh’s production of Shakespeare’s classic play returns to the screen at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month.

Starring Branagh, Judi Dench and Jessie Buckley, the play, one of Shakespeare’s comedies, was a huge success when it was first screened across the UK back in January 2016.

Now, due to huge demand, and in time for the start of the festive season, it is back at Trinity Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us what is the name of Shakespeare’s famous theatre in London where his plays are still performed today – a) The Globe, b) The Sea or c) The Pub?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Winter’s Tale competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, December 2 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.

