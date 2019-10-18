Win! Tickets to Bolshoi Live screening of Raymonda in Gainsborough

Bolshoi Live returns to Gainsborough at the end of the month with Raymonda live from Moscow.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the screening.

Raymonda is betrothed to Jean de Brienne, a gallant knight who pledged to go on a crusade led by the King of Hungary.

When her beloved leaves, Abderakhman, a foreign knight, makes a bid for the hand of Raymonda and threatens her fate when she rejects him.

Raymonda is one of legendary choreographer Marius Petipa’s final works and, as such, he fully armed this ballet with beautiful court scenes, romantic corps de ballet dances, Hungarian czardas and a title role suited for the most outstanding ballerina.

The screening is on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, simply tell us which country is Moscow the capital of - a) Russia, b) China or c) Germany?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Boshoi Live competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, October 23 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.

