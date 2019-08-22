Win! Tickets to Beyond The Barricade in Gainsborough

The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour Beyond The Barricade comes to Gainsborough next week on its 20th anniversary tour.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The concert features more than two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending with the Les Miserables finale.

The show stars former Les Miserables cast members David Fawcett, Andy Reiss, Katie Leeming and Poppy Tierney, together with a live band that captures the feel of the original shows.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on September 6 at 8pm.

Tickets start from £22.50 (£37 VIP) on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell which city is Les Miserables set in - a) Paris, b) Leeds or c ) Derby?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Beyond The Barricade competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, September 3 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website here.

