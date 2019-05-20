Win! Tickets to a night of Hendrix, Clapton and Cream with Voodoo Room in Gainsborough

Paying tribute to three of rocks legendary names, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream, Voodoo Room are live in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Voodoo Room are an exciting classic power trio, paying tribute to the incredible music of Hendrix, Clapton and Cream.

Featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians, the band performs a high energy, show in total appreciation of these musical pioneers from the world of classic blues/rock in a show that features some of the greatest rock recordings of all time.

The gig is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, June 8 at 7.30pm and tickets are £16 and £14 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a classic tune by Jimi Hendrix – a) Purple Haze, b) Blue Smoke, or c) Red Mist?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Voodoo Room competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, June 4 at 12noon will win the prize.

