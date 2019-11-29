Win! Tickets screening of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in Gainsborough

One of the world's greatest musicals, Les Miserables, comes to the screen at Trinity Arts Centre next week as the venue shows Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular live concert version.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Seen by more than 120 million people worldwide, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals

Coinciding with its 35th triumphant year in London’s glittering West End, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sell-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre featuring an all-star cast headed by Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope-Fletcher and Matt Lucas.

The concert broke box office records and sold out its entire 16-week season.

Now, Gainsborough audiences can experience the live show for themselves when it is shown at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, December 7 at 6pm.

Tickets are £15, £13 and £12,50 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which country is Les Miserables set in - a) Australia, b) France or c) Brazil?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Les Miserables concert competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Wednesday, December 4 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.