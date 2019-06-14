Win! A family ticket to see The Flying Bath in Gainsborough

Family fun comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough later this month in The Flying Bath.

And we have a family ticket to give away for both performances.

When everyone has left the house in the morning, the bath toys spring into action and head off on exciting adventures in their magical flying bath.

From giving a muddy piglet a shower to putting out a fire for a frightened baboon, they have water at the ready for any emergency - but they’re always home for the children’s bath time at the end of the day.

This charming and adventurous story from the bestselling author Julia Donaldson is brought to life using music, rhyme and puppetry and is suitable for children aged two to five years-old.

It is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, June 29 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are £8 and £6 or £24 for a family of four on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which room in the house you would find the bath in - a) kitchen, b) bedroom or c) bathroom?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put The Flying Bath competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, June 15 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor's decision is final.