Win! A family ticket to see Emily Rising at Trinity Arts Centre

Little Angel Theatre is presenting a tale of puppetry and wonderment in Gainsborough this month in Emily Rising.

And we have a family ticket for four to give away for the show.

Emily wakes up one bright autumn morning to find that her feet can’t touch the ground, and no one can understand why.

To everyone’s surprise Emily keeps rising higher and higher.

From sleeping upside-down on her ceiling and flying above her school playground, to soaring over a starry-skied London, Emily’s adventure is just beginning.

Emily discovers a world that looks completely different.

She’s not scared at all – its fun being high up.

But she’s not coming down.

Suitable for ages seven to 11, the show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, November 30 at 2pm.

Tickets are from £6 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win family ticket to the show, just tell us which of these machines can fly - a) car, b) plane or c) train?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Emily Rising competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, November 26 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.