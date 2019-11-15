Win! A family ticket to Santa's Christmas Countdown in Gainsborough

Following last year’s sell-out performances of Santa’s Christmas Party, Honalee Media are back with this brand new show

And we have a family ticket for four to give away for the show.

There’s nothing Santa loves more than starting the countdown to Christmas by opening the windows of his giant Christmas calendar.

But when he tries to begin the countdown this year, disaster.

The calendar is broken and all the magical goodies inside have gone missing. Santa needs them to get ready for Christmas, but how is he going to get everything back in time?

Join Dotty the Elf, Dasher the Reindeer, Jack Frost and Pompom the Penguin in a fun, festive, musical adventure to help fix the Christmas calendar and get Santa’s Christmas Countdown started.

Songs include Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Twelve Days Of Christmas.

And remember to bring your Christmas letter to post in Santa’s post box.

The show is on Saturday,November 23 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £9 on 01427 676655 or online here.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of Santa's reindeer has a bright red nose - a) Dancer, b) Dasher or c) Rudolph?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Santa show competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, November 19 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on the Gainsborough Standard website.

The editor’s decision is final.