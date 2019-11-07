Whodunnit The Empty Stage coming to Gainsborough

Purple Dreams Productions is presenting The Empty Stage at the Old Nick Theatre this weekend.

The Empty Stage is an innovative whodunnit that is uniquely set on the stage of the Old Nick.

During an unscheduled rehearsal, rising star Carina Harris is found dead and now the play's director must turn detective to find which of his temperamental cast members is the killer.

The play is packed with enough twists and turns in the plot to keep the audience guessing as they witness the most deadly rehearsal Gainsborough has ever seen.

The play is at the Old Nick on Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 07434 540516 or online here.