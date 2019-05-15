Whitney Houston tribute show is back in Lincoln

Paying tribute to one of the greatest singers in pop history, Whitney - Queen of the Night, returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln stage this month.

Celebrating the music and life of Whitney Houston this award-winning production, featuring a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes, will take audiences on a roller coaster ride through three decades of classic hits.

The show features huge songs like I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I will Always Love You and many more.

It is in Lincoln on Sunday, May 26 at 7.30pm and tickets are available now on 01522 519999 or online.

