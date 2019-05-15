Whitney Houston tribute show is back in Lincoln

Whitney Queen of the Night comes to Lincoln this month.
Whitney Queen of the Night comes to Lincoln this month.

Paying tribute to one of the greatest singers in pop history, Whitney - Queen of the Night, returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln stage this month.

Celebrating the music and life of Whitney Houston this award-winning production, featuring a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes, will take audiences on a roller coaster ride through three decades of classic hits.

READ THIS: Tina Turner tribute show live in Gainsborough.

The show features huge songs like I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I will Always Love You and many more.

It is in Lincoln on Sunday, May 26 at 7.30pm and tickets are available now on 01522 519999 or online.

READ THIS: Squeeze and Heaven 17 to play the Baths Hall.